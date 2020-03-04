CLOSE
Dwyane Wade , shaquille O'neal
HomeEntertainment News

After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline

Posted March 4, 2020

While Shaunie O’Neil may not agree with us on this one, Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word—if he’s making a bet with a good friend!

Apparently, the 47-year-old basketball icon lost his bet to former basketball star Dwyane Wade and instead of paying up in cold hard cash, Shaq had to do it with something worth much more than that: Showing the world what his real hairline looks like.

“Let’s just get it out of the way, America,” Shaq said Tuesday night during the TNT pregame show.

“I had a bet against one of my good friends, D-Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, ‘Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?’ He said, ‘Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.’ ”

And man is it far back! Take a look:

 

On Instagram, the TNT sports correspondent also posted a video of his “new diesel fade.”

“I wanna hear all the comments. Hurt my feelings, ’cause I look good,” Shaq said in the video captioned “That new diesel fade on point ain’t it.”

 

Listen, you already know folks had jokes, but the NBA hit the hardest:

Ouch! Poor Shaq! But oh well, he’s rich, so he’s fine. We just admire his ability to laugh at himself

From cracking jokes to realizing they will one day look like that, here’s what Black Twitter had to say about this big reveal:

After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That…
 17 hours ago
03.05.20
Kendrick Lamar Announces pgLang, His New Media Company
 17 hours ago
03.05.20
Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus…
 17 hours ago
03.05.20
Miami Authorities Drop Battery Charge Against DaBaby, Still…
 19 hours ago
03.05.20
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 20 hours ago
03.05.20
10 items
Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post…
 20 hours ago
03.05.20
Tavis Smiley Has To Pay PBS $1.5 Million…
 22 hours ago
03.05.20
Guess Which Rapper Tried To Date Friends Melyssa…
 23 hours ago
03.05.20
Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
#FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
13 items
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline!
 2 days ago
03.05.20
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close