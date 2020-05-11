From “Dear Mama” tributes to tweeted well wishes, we all took time this weekend to celebrate the women who raised us. Mother’s Day has come and gone and the amount of love mothers across the globe received was amazing to witness. From LeBron James to even Future, numerous celebs took to social media to champion the great mothers in their lives as well as the mothers of their children.

Bron set the bar with his well wishes to wife, Savannah, writing “Happy Mother’s Day Queen!! Thank you so much for the way you’ve Guided Nurtured and Loved our 3 headed monsters!! Lol. Just want you to know that it never goes unnoticed! You’re truly a blessing in my life! Enjoy your day Queen! Love you eternally 11:11”

Russell Wilson also sent out all his love to his mother & wife Ciara, “My dad used to always tell me, “Son… marry someone as special as your Momma.” Well Pops..I found the Perfect Match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & @Ciara”

What beautiful messages! Check out the full list below.

See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Mother’s Day 2020 [GALLERY] was originally published on rnbphilly.com