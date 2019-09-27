CLOSE
Aloha! Scrappy And Bambi Throw Moana-Themed 1st Birthday Party For Son [PHOTOS]

Posted September 27, 2019

Lil Scrappy and Bambi recently threw a purely precious birthday party for their 1-year-old son. The happy #LHHATL couple had a tropical Moana themed celebration for baby Breland whose the spitting image of both parents.

The party was held at the couple’s Atlanta home complete with Moana cut-outs, signs, balloons and costumes. Photos below!

