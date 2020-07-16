Scammers Gon’ Scam: Bitcoin Hack Accounts Of Biden, Obama & Others, Prompt Twitter To Shut Verified Accounts Down

A wild Wednesday on social media got even wilder as Twitter accounts belonging to the likes of Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Apple were hacked and posed tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam. Even crazier, the move prompted Twitter to shutdown all verified Twitter accounts until the hack was sorted out.

“Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time,” Gates tweet said before he deleted. The scam promised to double all payments to a Bitcoin address for the next 30 minutes. The message was also posed to accounts belonging to Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian West, Jeff Bezos and more. According to Fortune Magazine, the scammer only made $109,000 – so far.

Twitter was aware of the hack and promised to update everyone. But after two hours of the hack, Twitter chose to lock all the blue checks out of their accounts, prompting non-verified users to be ecstatic.

It became easily the largest security incident in the history of Twitter, not just because of who got hacked but who it compromised, from reputed news sources and networks, to sports leagues and even the President. See the wild reactions below.