CLOSE
salt bae
HomeEntertainment News

Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just As Twerking Video Goes Viral

Posted September 28, 2020

TURKEY-HEALTH-VIRUS-ECONOMY-TOURISM-GASTRONOMY

Source: OZAN KOSE / Getty

Nusret Gökçe, the Turkish chef and Internet sensation better known as “Salt Bae,” saw his flamboyant nickname trending on Twitter after a viral video. The chef, seen filming a young woman twerking inside what appears to be one of his steak houses, has gone wide, and now it’s being reported that one of his famed eateries has been shut down due to COVID-19 regulation violations.

According to Universal Hub, Gökçe’s Nusr-et Steakhouse was shuttered by authorities in just a week since opening over violating COVID-19 distancing rules.

From Universal Hub:

Boston licensing officials ordered the Nusr-et steak place in Park Square shut less than a week after it opened, for violations of city and state Covid-19 and fire regulations.

Separately, an ISD health inspector cited the 100 Arlington St. restaurant for several violations – including opening without a health permit on Wednesday, although most had been fixed during a followup inspection the next day.

Nusr-et faces two hearings on Tuesday morning before the Boston Licensing Board.

One of the hearings is for a citation issued on Sept. 18 – the restaurant’s first day – for violating a state order banning lines outside restaurants due to the risk queued people could spread Covid-19. Several Covid-19 complaints were filed with 311.

The second hearing is for a citation issued on Sept. 23 for having two blocked fire exits – just a block from the scene of the infamous Cocoanut Grove fire that to this day remains a major reason for Boston’s vigilance over blocked fire exits.

Yikes.

All of this comes as a video of a young Black woman twerking for Salt Bae and other onlookers before she’s violently barged in on by an irate Black man thus shutting the viewing party down. Folks online say that the man in question was apparently a boyfriend or date, but that hasn’t been confirmed on our end.

Some might recall Salt Bae for his extravagant meat-salting technique, giving him his nickname.

On Twitter, the reactions to the viral video have garnered some hilarious responses and we’ve collected some of them below.

Photo: Getty

Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just As Twerking Video Goes Viral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

This shouldn’t be overlooked.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges…
 2 hours ago
09.29.20
Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise For LisaRaye Went Left…
 4 hours ago
09.29.20
Lil Yachty Arrested For Speeding In Atlanta
 18 hours ago
09.28.20
Juelz Santana Explains How Forgetting A Gun In…
 20 hours ago
09.28.20
10 items
Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
20 items
Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About…
 3 days ago
09.27.20
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album:…
 4 days ago
09.26.20
Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
20 items
Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Photos
Close