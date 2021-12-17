Rihanna Had Them Thangs Thangin’ In “Cozy Grinch” Savage X Fenty Fit

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

can make a moment happen just by the mere mention she has a new drop coming on her popular Savage X Fenty line. Using a well-heeled tactic of showing off her new wares, the Barbadian superstar appeared in a “Cozy Grinch” set that has Twitter wagging their tongues.

Just in time for the holidays, Savage X Fenty has introduced the Fluff It Up line, a green set that comes with a bralette, booty shorts, and some thigh-high stockings. In the images Rihanna posted to social media, the Fluff It up does what it’s intended to do for one’s curves, and will surely be another hot seller for the cant-miss fashion maven.

On Twitter, we scoured the best reactions to Rihanna’s “Cozy Grinch” look. Check them out below.

Photo: Getty

