Wait, WHAT?! Richard Pryor Put Out Hit On Paul Mooney For Allegedly Raping Son

We’d like to extend a warning to those who may find the following subject matter sensitive as it points to sexual abuse.

A former bodyguard of late comedian Richard Pryor dropped a bombshell on the masses by way of a video clip that was published earlier on Monday (August 26) that has rocked many. Rashon Kahn says that Pryor offered $1 million for someone to murder his former friend and comedian Paul Mooney for allegedly raping Pryor’s son. News that Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Pryor confirmed on social media.

TRUE-RP jr. confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard's funeral service–he announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests! I have it on tape. — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019

The explosive clipped aired as part of an interview conducted by Comedy Hype. Kahn, who is set to put out a memoir titled “Everything Wasn’t Funny” shared the details of what ended Pryor and Mooney’s professional partnership and friendship. Some fans might know that Mooney served as a writer for Pryor and other comics of the day.

Kahn, in sharing the story, said that because of Pryor’s drug use, he wanted to wait a few days before confirming if what his boss said was accurate. When approached again, a clear-headed Pryor restated his desire to have Mooney killed.

News of the clip has exploded on social media with chatter on Twitter being the highest at the moment. We’ve collected some of the responses below.

