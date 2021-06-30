Pooh Shiesty Indicted After Feds Match Serial Number Of Money Flashed On Instagram

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Pooh Shiesty might be one of the hottest young rappers out today, but his career has suffered some recent setbacks due to some run-ins with the law . The Memphis rapper was indicted after federal authorities used social media to match the serial number of money flashed on Instagram that stemmed from an armed robbery.

The Miami Herald reports that Shiesty, born Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., was indicted regarding the armed robbery and shooting of two men outside of a Bay Harbor Islands hotel in Florida. Now in federal custody, the 21-year-old rapper appeared in court on Tuesday (June 29) to heat the charges of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

Previously, Williams was charged and let free on bond as overseen by the Miami-Dade state court system regarding the October 2020 robbery. Shiesty is currently in jail in connection to an alleged shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club during Memorial Day Weekend.

Also charged are two other men, Bobby Brown, and Jayden Darosa. As seen in the criminal complaint, the three men were set to meet two men to purchase marijuana and sneakers at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands. According to reports of the footage, Shiesty and Brown shot the men, with one suffering a shot in the hip while the other was shot in the buttocks. A surveillance camera reportedly recorded the shooting and robbery.

Shiesty drove to the meetup in a rented McLaren, a vehicle Shiesty posted to his Instagram page. A Louis Vuitton bag fell out of the car as it fled the scene and contained $40, 912 in bills. In a series of photos taken ahead of the robbery, Shiesty posed with several firearms and flashed some cash. One of the $100 bills showed off a serial number, which was matched to one of the bills found near the scene of the robbery.

With Pooh Shiesty’s legal predicament gaining some unwanted steam online, the rapper’s name is currently trending on Twitter and we’ve got some of those reacitons listed out below.

