Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Notable Black Olympic Winners

Published on July 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IAAF World Championships Goteborg 1995

Source: Sergio J. Carmona / Getty

20 Notable Black Olympic Winners

The Olympic Games have served as a beacon of unity among countries. Welcoming athletes from diverse backgrounds and cultures, including Black and African American participants who have left an indelible mark on Olympic history. Since their early participation, Black athletes have defied odds, shattered records, and inspired millions worldwide with their exceptional performances in a wide array of sports. From Jesse Owens’ stunning triumphs at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where he claimed four gold medals in defiance of Nazi ideology, to Muhammad Ali’s graceful dominance in the boxing ring at the 1960 Rome Olympics, these athletes have not only showcased their athletic abilities but also challenged societal norms and prejudices. Over the decades, icons like Carl Lewis, Florence Griffith-Joyner, and Serena and Venus Williams have continued this legacy of excellence, amassing multiple gold medals and setting new standards in track and field, tennis, and beyond. The inclusion and success of Black athletes at the Olympics reflect the ongoing journey toward equality and representation in global sports, inspiring generations to dream big and reach for the highest podiums of achievement. Check Out the Full List Below!

1. Jesse Owens – Track and Field (1936 Berlin Olympics) – 4 Gold medals (100m, 200m, long jump, 4x100m relay).

Jesse Owens - Track and Field (1936 Berlin Olympics) - 4 Gold medals (100m, 200m, long jump, 4x100m relay).
Source: Getty

2. Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) – Boxing (1960 Rome Olympics) – Gold medal in light heavyweight division.

Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) - Boxing (1960 Rome Olympics) - Gold medal in light heavyweight division.
Source: Getty

3. Carl Lewis – Track and Field – 9 Gold medals (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996 Olympics).

Carl Lewis - Track and Field - 9 Gold medals (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996 Olympics).
Source: Getty

4. Florence Griffith-Joyner – Track and Field (1988 Seoul Olympics) – 3 Gold medals (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay).

Florence Griffith-Joyner - Track and Field (1988 Seoul Olympics) - 3 Gold medals (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay).
Source: Getty

5. Wilma Rudolph – Track and Field (1960 Rome Olympics) – 3 Gold medals (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay).

Wilma Rudolph - Track and Field (1960 Rome Olympics) - 3 Gold medals (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay).
Source: Getty

6. Serena Williams – Tennis – 4 Gold medals (2000, 2008, 2012, 2020 Olympics) and 1 Silver medal (2016 Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles.

Serena Williams - Tennis - 4 Gold medals (2000, 2008, 2012, 2020 Olympics) and 1 Silver medal (2016 Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles.
Source: Getty

7. Venus Williams – Tennis – 4 Gold medals (2000, 2008, 2012, 2020 Olympics) and 1 Silver medal (2016 Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles.

Venus Williams - Tennis - 4 Gold medals (2000, 2008, 2012, 2020 Olympics) and 1 Silver medal (2016 Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles.
Source: Getty

8. Michael Johnson – Track and Field – 4 Gold medals (1992, 1996 Olympics).

Michael Johnson - Track and Field - 4 Gold medals (1992, 1996 Olympics).
Source: Getty

9. Jackie Joyner-Kersee – Track and Field – 6 medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze) (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996 Olympics).

Jackie Joyner-Kersee - Track and Field - 6 medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze) (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996 Olympics).
Source: Getty

10. Usain Bolt – Track and Field – 8 Gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016 Olympics).

Usain Bolt - Track and Field - 8 Gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016 Olympics).
Source: Getty

11. Allyson Felix – Track and Field – 11 medals (7 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze) (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Olympics).

Allyson Felix - Track and Field - 11 medals (7 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze) (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Olympics).
Source: Getty

12. Simone Biles – Gymnastics – 7 medals (4 Gold, 3 Bronze) (2016, 2020 Olympics).

Simone Biles - Gymnastics - 7 medals (4 Gold, 3 Bronze) (2016, 2020 Olympics).
Source: Getty

13. Shani Davis – Speed Skating – 2 Gold medals (2006, 2010 Olympics).

Shani Davis - Speed Skating - 2 Gold medals (2006, 2010 Olympics).
Source: Getty

14. Cullen Jones – Swimming – 4 medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver) (2008, 2012 Olympics).

Cullen Jones - Swimming - 4 medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver) (2008, 2012 Olympics).
Source: Getty

15. Claressa Shields – Boxing – 2 Gold medals (2012, 2016 Olympics).

Claressa Shields - Boxing - 2 Gold medals (2012, 2016 Olympics).
Source: Getty

16. Gwen Torrence – Track and Field – 5 medals (4 Gold, 1 Silver) (1988, 1992, 1996 Olympics).

Gwen Torrence - Track and Field - 5 medals (4 Gold, 1 Silver) (1988, 1992, 1996 Olympics).
Source: Getty

17. Magic Johnson – Basketball – 1 Gold medal (1992 Olympics).

Magic Johnson - Basketball - 1 Gold medal (1992 Olympics).
Source: Getty

18. Kobe Bryant – Basketball – 2 Gold medals (2008, 2012 Olympics).

Kobe Bryant - Basketball - 2 Gold medals (2008, 2012 Olympics).
Source: Getty

19. LeBron James – Basketball – 4 Gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Olympics).

LeBron James - Basketball - 4 Gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Olympics).
Source: Getty

20. Lisa Leslie – Basketball – 4 Gold medals (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 Olympics).

Lisa Leslie - Basketball - 4 Gold medals (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 Olympics).
Source: Getty

Notable Black Olympic Winners was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close