Nike Supports 93-Year-Old Woman’s 1,300 Mile Walk To DC In Effort To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday

Posted June 20, 2020

Ft. Worth activist Ms. Opal Lee began her walk to DC in effort to petition the observance of Juneteenth as a national holiday.

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday. It marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

Ms. Opal Lee walked 2.5 miles Friday to symbolize troops arrival two and a half years later after signing of the emancipation proclamation.

More than 80 years ago, a life-changing event occurred for Lee. When she was 13 years old, she said, a white mob burned down her family’s home. Lee said that experience is what drove her to this day.

Opal’s Walk to DC began at 10:00am at the Ft. Worth Water Gardens. The Dallas Ft. Worth community spewed their love and support with 400+ cars behind her. Not only did she walk 2.5 miles non-stop, but championed her way through Texas heat with Ft. Worth Mayor, Betsy Price and other community leaders.

As Black Lives Matter Protests continue across the country, many companies have decided to make Juneteenth a holiday, one of which being NIKE.

RELATED:93-Year-Old Ft. Worth Woman Petition For Juneteenth To Be A National Holiday And Wants Nike’s Support

Ms. Lee requested Nike’s support and to her surprise received a package in the mail. Nike made the decision to sponsor her and her team with a full Nike wardrobe. See the sites of the Juneteenth celebration below!

Click Here To Sign The Petition

Nike Supports 93-Year-Old Woman’s 1,300 Mile Walk To DC In Effort To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

