MF Doom
HomeEntertainment News

Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away

Posted December 31, 2020

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Source: PYMCA / Getty


It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must report that renowned rapper MF DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, has passed away. He was just 49.

Today (Dec. 31), the MC’s official account confirmed that he actually passed away back on Oct. 31 per his wife, Jasmine. She shared a message to her late husband, honoring the man fans across the world came to love for his wordplay and production virtuosity.

To Dumile,

The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

All my Love

Jasmine

MF Doom first came to fame in the early 90’s, then going by Zev Love X, as part of rap group KMD (see: their 1993 debut Mr. Hood is a gem), which also featured his late brother Subroc, who passed away in 1993. Mourning his younger brother’s passing, he would retreat from the scene, but return around 1997 with his face obscured, now going by MF DOOM. In 1999 he was release seminal, undergrond Hip-Hop album Operation: Doomsday on Bobbito Garcie’s Fondle ‘Em indie record label.

Dumile would use a number of monikers throughout his career including King Geedorah, Metal Fingers and Viktor Vaughn. But it may be Madvillain, with producer Madlib, and their 2004 project Madvillainy that certified him as a creative force, which real Hip-Hop heads had recognized for years. Also released in ’04 was the critically acclaimed MM.. Food. DOOM’s intricate, often brilliant lyrics earned him the respect of fans his peers, and he would collaborate the likes of Dangermouse (The Mouse and the Mask, 2005) and most recently Czarface (Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric) (Czarface Meets Metal Face, 2018).

At this time there is no information regarding his cause of death. Rest in power MF DOOM, spell his name with all caps.

As word of his transition spreads, the tributes to the Hip-Hop legend are beginning to pour in (see below).

This story is developing. 

Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. WOW.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Soulja Boy’s Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sexual…
 16 hours ago
01.23.21
Actress GG Townson On Transforming Into Salt-N-Pepa, 90s…
 18 hours ago
01.22.21
Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’…
 21 hours ago
01.22.21
YFN Lucci Requests Bond In Murder Trial To…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
15 items
R. Kelly Dragged By Prison Jumpsuit After His…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
12 items
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Finally Got Their Battle,…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
20 items
Colorstruck Calamity: DaniLeigh Drops “Yellow Bone” Track, Black…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
No, Tory Lanez’ Felony Assault Charges Didn’t Get…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her 30-Day Body Transformation
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Wild Thoughts: Fat Joe Partners With DJ Khaled…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
15 items
Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Rare Air Jordan 1’s Got Shine During The…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close