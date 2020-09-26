CLOSE
jasmine lawrence , Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmine Lawrence Is Absolutely STUNNING [Photos]

Posted September 26, 2020

Jasmine Page Lawrence Daughter Of Martin Lawrence

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day. The legendary entertainer’s oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence has been breaking necks with her stunning looks!

The 24-year-old Jasmine is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance in Bad Boys 3 as one of the night club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Jasmine act, but she also got a diploma as a Duke University Alumna.

Check out some photos of Jasmine below!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Steppin’ out..

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

One of a kind design 💫

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

🦋change is inevitable but growth is optional 🦋

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

happy holidays 😌💚

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

💫💫

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

a little silver for ya 📸: @shayneaudra_

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

✨can’t complain

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

ride or die... forever & always ❤️

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

About last night.. #jordanyear

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta love yourself first 💕

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

