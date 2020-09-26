Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmine Lawrence Is Absolutely STUNNING [Photos]

Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day. The legendary entertainer’s oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence has been breaking necks with her stunning looks!

The 24-year-old Jasmine is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance in Bad Boys 3 as one of the night club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Jasmine act, but she also got a diploma as a Duke University Alumna.

Check out some photos of Jasmine below!

