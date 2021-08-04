jadakiss
HomeRadio One Exclusives

15 Jadakiss Tracks That Prove He’s Still Top 5 Dead Or Alive

Posted 17 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


History was made last night in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Of course, for fans of lyricism, Jadakiss has always been a top contender. In his early years, the Yonkers, NY, native rapped alongside The Notorious B.I.G. and made guest appearances on songs by Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and a host of other top acts.

But for those less familiar with Kiss, it soon became clear why he’s ranked among the greatest. His stage control, presence and delivery are as sharp as ever – and he, alongside fellow Lox members Styles P and Sheek Louch – easily demolished their Verzuz competition.

If Kiss is in your Top 5, here’s a bar-filled trip down memory lane. Check out these essential tracks that highlight one of the best spitters to ever touch the mic.

15 Jadakiss Tracks That Prove He’s Still Top 5 Dead Or Alive  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. My Name Is Kiss

2. Put Ya Hands Up

3. Still Feel Me

4. Dope Money

5. We Run This

6. Kiss of Death

7. Blackout

8. Rap City Freestyle

9. Banned From TV

10. Un-Hunh!

11. N—z Done Started Something

12. Radio Freestyle

13. 50 Cent Diss

14. Money, Power, Respect

15. We Gone Make It

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Hair Takes This Sexy…

 15 hours ago
08.05.21

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks…

 16 hours ago
08.05.21

Sandra “Pepa” Denton Hit With $676,000 Lien

 17 hours ago
08.04.21

Big Sean Claims Chiropractor Visit Helped Him Grow…

 17 hours ago
08.04.21

Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes

 18 hours ago
08.04.21

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The…

 23 hours ago
08.04.21

T.I. Arrested In Amsterdam After A Bike Incident…

 1 day ago
08.04.21
9 items

The Lox vs Dipset: Watch All The Best…

 1 day ago
08.04.21

Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder

 2 days ago
08.04.21

Halle Berry Gives Us Summer Body Goals In…

 2 days ago
08.04.21
Photos
Close