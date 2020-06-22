Ja Rule Going Hard For Papa Cristo’s Gyros In Fake Commercial For Charity Still Got Him Clowned

Jefferey Atkins, aka Ja Rule , has once again become the laughing stock of Twitter, and it has nothing to do with struggle cheese sandwiches and models wanting to swim with pigs.

Ja Rule was the butt of Twitter’s jokes once again when a commercial featuring the “Holla, Holla” rapper going hard in the paint for a local gyro restaurant name Papa Cristos. In the commercial the looked like Ja did from his basement, Jeffery Atkins puts on his salesman hat hilariously tries his best to plug the Greek food while having some serious trouble trying to pronounce “tzatziki” and “oktapodakia.”

Of course, Hip-Hop’s biggest bully and Ja Rule’s nemesis caught wind of the commercial and used the opportunity to clown his favorite punching bag. In a tweet, 50 Cent hilariously stated:

“This is what happens when you fuk with me, I’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s go ahead try me!”

👀this is what happens when you fuk with me, i’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s 🤨go ahead try me! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/7bfpo4fDUC — 50cent (@50cent) June 22, 2020

Now to be fair to Ja, it turns out that he did the commercial to help raise money for @NoKidHungry for a new TBS show called Celebrity Show-Off hosted by Mayim Bialik (Blossom). The catch is celebrities are challenged to “produce the most compelling content from their homes.” The longer he stays on the show, the more money he raises for his charity. Rule confirmed his participation in a tweet thanking Twitter for helping to make his fake commercial trend.

Thanks for making my commercial trend!!! With your help we raised money for @nokidhungry and will be doing so every week on @celebshowoff so vote for ya boy!!! Show premieres tomorrow on @TBSNetwork Opaaa!!! 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/TfqVz99TwS — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 22, 2020

Just found out in context that Ja Rule was helping out a mom and pop shop struggling at this time so shout out to him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PbrbZ7uenQ — dumbfoundead (@dumbfoundead) June 22, 2020

Unfortunately, when it comes to having Ja Rule, nothing can be taken seriously. A relatively good deed turned to out be great material for hilarity. At least he got 50 to unwillingly help him out in the process.

While we commend Jeffrey for looking out the local businesses, he still gonna catch these jokes. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions to Ja’s Papa Cristo’s commercial.

—

Photo: Mindy Small / Getty

Ja Rule Going Hard For Papa Cristo’s Gyros In Fake Commercial For Charity Still Got Him Clowned was originally published on hiphopwired.com