Twitter Reacts To The Leaked Hitman Holla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

Battle rapper Hitman Holla of Wild-N-Out might have outdone Nick Cannon for wilding on the internet.

On Wednesday (December 15), a video was shared of him and his girlfriend Cinnamon doing explicit things. He took to social to clear things up of why he posted and how it got leaked, saying, “Would never disrespect my girl and post something she didn’t agree to or didn’t like what sense does that make….”

If you’re on Hitman Holla’s close friends on IG, you get to peek into his sex life. Hitman and girlfriend Cinnamon got real busy for their anniversary. He was so thrilled he didn’t go to Only Fans with this content but shared it with his close friends on IG, and a not-so-loyal “friend” screen recorded the video later, sharing it for the world to see.

The video is so scandalous, and Twitter was ablaze. Folks commented on the appearance of his teeth being small but referring to him as “packin PACKIN.”

Check out below what some others had to say about Hitman Holla.

