Trap Back Jumpin: Gucci Mane, Jeezy Announce They’re Squaring Off In VERZUZ

Posted 13 hours ago

Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Anyone who knows thought there was no way these two would ever be in a room together, let alone have a “friendly” battle. But it’s 2020 and anything can happen—and Gucci Mane and Jeezy will be facing off in a Verzuz battle.

We’re not going to rehash why exactly LaFlare and the Snowman have been beefing for well over a decade, but just know it is very and extremely real.

Nevertheless, on Saturday night (Nov. 15), Timbaland snapped everyone to attention when he announced the impossible.

Billed as a “cultural celebration live from ATL,” the Gucci Mane vs Jeezy VERZUZ is going down Thursday, November 19 and kicking off at 8pm ET.

The news comes after Jeezy revealed about a week ago that he offered to battle Guwop in a Verzuz but that LaFlare had declined. We’ll surely get Gucci’s side of the matter sooner than later. And considering that Gucci’s caption when he posted the new on his IG reads, “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ❄ 🥶,” he won’t be playing any game.

 

Because of the history of these two trap rappers and the petty that is the Internet, the reactions have been priceless. Peep some of the best below and let us know who you got on Thursday in the comments.

Trap Back Jumpin: Gucci Mane, Jeezy Announce They’re Squaring Off In VERZUZ  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

