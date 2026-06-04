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20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30

Gone Too Soon: 20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30

From senseless violence to substance abuse to tragic accidents, the rap community has seen more than its fair share of loss.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Source: Joe Chea / Joe Chea

Gone Too Soon: 20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30

Hip-hop has always been the voice of a generation, shaped by young stars who channel pain, purpose, and power into every bar. But for too many artists, their time at the top… or on the rise …was cut short far too soon.

From senseless violence to substance abuse to tragic accidents, the rap community has seen more than its fair share of loss. Each of these artists left behind a legacy of music that continues to inspire and echo long after their final verse.

As we reflect on their stories, we honor their contributions to the culture and the lives they touched along the way.

Take a look below at 20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30.

Related: Gone Too Soon: 16 R&B Stars Who Died Under 35

1. Tupac Shakur – Age 25

A revolutionary voice in hip-hop, Pac’s poetic perspective on Black America, violence, and resilience made him one of the most important artists of all time. He was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996.

2. The Notorious B.I.G. – Age 24

With vivid storytelling and unmatched flow, Biggie’s impact was undeniable. His life was tragically taken just months after Tupac’s in a still-unsolved murder in L.A.

3. Pop Smoke – Age 20

Brooklyn drill’s rising star was on the cusp of global superstardom before his life was taken during a home invasion in 2020.

4. Juice WRLD – Age 21

A generational voice for mental health and heartbreak, Juice died of an overdose just days after his 21st birthday.

5. XXXTentacion – Age 20

Controversial but undeniably talented, XXX’s emotionally raw music connected deeply with fans. He was shot and killed in Florida in 2018.

6. Big L – Age 24

Known as one of the most lyrically gifted MCs to ever touch a mic, Big L’s murder in Harlem shocked the underground rap world.

7. Eazy-E – Age 30

A founding member of N.W.A, Eazy-E was instrumental in putting gangsta rap on the map. He passed from complications related to AIDS in 1995.

8. Mac Miller – Age 26

From frat rap to soul-searching artistry, Mac grew into one of music’s most beloved and respected creatives before a fatal overdose in 2018.

9. Takeoff – Age 28

The quiet but sharp-witted third of Migos, Takeoff’s death during an altercation in Houston sent shockwaves through hip-hop.

10. King Von – Age 26

A vivid street narrator from Chicago, Von was making major waves when he was shot outside a nightclub in Atlanta.

11. Left Eye (TLC) – 30

12. Big Pun – 28

13. Lil Phat – 19

14. JayDaYoungan – 24

15. Lil Snupe – 18

16. FBG Duck – 26

17. Drakeo the Ruler – 28

18. Magnolia Shorty – 28

19. Smoke Dawg – 21

20. Bankroll Fresh – 28

Gone Too Soon: 20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30 was originally published on hot1009.com

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