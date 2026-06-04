Source: Joe Chea / Joe Chea

Gone Too Soon: 20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30

Hip-hop has always been the voice of a generation, shaped by young stars who channel pain, purpose, and power into every bar. But for too many artists, their time at the top… or on the rise …was cut short far too soon.

From senseless violence to substance abuse to tragic accidents, the rap community has seen more than its fair share of loss. Each of these artists left behind a legacy of music that continues to inspire and echo long after their final verse.

As we reflect on their stories, we honor their contributions to the culture and the lives they touched along the way.

Take a look below at 20 Rappers Who Tragically Died Before the Age of 30.

Related: Gone Too Soon: 16 R&B Stars Who Died Under 35

1. Tupac Shakur – Age 25

A revolutionary voice in hip-hop, Pac’s poetic perspective on Black America, violence, and resilience made him one of the most important artists of all time. He was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996.