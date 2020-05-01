CLOSE
gianna bryant , kobe bryant , Vanessa Bryant
RIP Mambacita: Gianna Bryant Would Have Turned 14 Today

Posted May 1, 2020

NBA: Kobe Bryant Murals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Gianna Bryant would have been 14 years old today.

The daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant would have been starting high school in the fall of 2020, she would have been no doubt playing to make the basketball team and light up the lives of her older sister and her younger ones too. She would have been side-by-side with her father and making her mom proud of every milestone and moment of growth.

But, May 1st is the first day in May that Vanessa Bryant won’t get to wish her baby girl happy birthday in the physical. Instead, the entire world is going to wish Gigi a happy birthday and still miss the potential of what she was aiming to become.

Vanessa Bryant recently posted a photo of her daughter captioning it, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings”

#Mambacita & #Mambastrong for life!

View this post on Instagram

❤️🏀 #GigiBryant @sabrina_i ❤️🏀

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

View this post on Instagram

There’s no place like home ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

View this post on Instagram

🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Close