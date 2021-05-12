Love Is Love? 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you’re friends with someone they dated?

Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Despite the controversy, she’s hardly the first to move on with a friend’s old flame. Today we’re looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

