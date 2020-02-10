CLOSE
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Roasted Ferociously Over Her Oscar Awards Red Carpet Fit

Posted February 10, 2020

Oscars 2020 Arrivals

Blac Chyna has found innovative ways to keep herself aligned with the struggle, and her latest dip in the pool has Twitter piling on the jokes. The social media star made an appearance on the red carpet that the Oscar Awards and her outfit has many firing off joke after joke.

Chyna, born Angela White, was at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (Feb. 9) surrounded by several stars from the film and television world. Chyna, 31, arrived at the event in a blue and Black dress that featured a plunging neckline and a waist-high slit which showed a lot of legs. Chyna’s hair was cropped short and styled into finger waves and also sported some simple Black heels.

It was the starlet’s first time at the Oscars and was something of a curiosity for many since she isn’t known as an actress nor has a film in the works. At any rate, Chyna’s appearance sparked fans on Twitter to come with the slander and we’ve collected some of those reactions below.

Blac Chyna Roasted Ferociously Over Her Oscar Awards Red Carpet Fit

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

