Bernie Sanders
HomeEntertainment News

Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021’s 1st Great Meme

Posted January 20, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty


Today (January 20) we finally saw President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris inaugurated, but not before Sen. Bernie Sanders became meme gold. Dressed like he was just stopping in amidst running numerous errands, the Vermont Senator’s unbothered look while seated and socially distanced has inspired copy & paste greatness.

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


The photo currently getting juxtaposed in front of everything from The Wire to Star Wars is by photographer Brendan Smialowski and features seated with his legs folded and bundles up in a nondescript jacket and mittens. How Sanders is positioned sitting in the stands made it just too easy to clip it and place it in different backgrounds, and Twitter has been going crazy with them.

As for his fit, the elite dadcore style was is also being used for comedic effect. Honestly, we think the mittens are dope, and it turns out they were knitted by a teacher in Vermont. Now you know.

Peep some of the most hilarious examples of the former Presidential candidate as a meme in the gallery.

Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is 2021’s 1st Great Meme  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. It’s the accuracy for us.

2. It’s the creativity for us.

3. Shannon Sharpe is a comedian, too.

4. This might be the best one.

5. Took the D train to 205th…

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15. This just might be the winner of them all.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Actress GG Townson On Transforming Into Salt-N-Pepa, 90s…
 12 hours ago
01.22.21
Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’…
 15 hours ago
01.22.21
YFN Lucci Requests Bond In Murder Trial To…
 16 hours ago
01.22.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 20 hours ago
01.22.21
15 items
R. Kelly Dragged By Prison Jumpsuit After His…
 20 hours ago
01.22.21
12 items
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Finally Got Their Battle,…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
20 items
Colorstruck Calamity: DaniLeigh Drops “Yellow Bone” Track, Black…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
No, Tory Lanez’ Felony Assault Charges Didn’t Get…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her 30-Day Body Transformation
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Wild Thoughts: Fat Joe Partners With DJ Khaled…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
15 items
Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Rare Air Jordan 1’s Got Shine During The…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
President Donald J. Trump...
Pardon Me: Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close