Akademiks , Brittany Renner
HomeEntertainment News

Akademiks Puts Brittany Renner On Side Chick Front Street

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Ellaé Lisqué Fashion Show - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

DJ Akademiks is back in the broadcast game in a big way with his new Off The Record podcast venture, and he’s already getting a lot of attention by way of a recent episode. While sitting down with Brittany Renner, Ak essentially put the popular Instagram model on side chick front street after she tried to push back on the idea she might be one.

In the podcast’s latest episode titled “The Trap Queen?,” Renner faced the music of being accused of setting up NBA player P.J. Washington and a recent visit to Jackson State University where she essentially leaned into her villainess role.

We haven’t peeped the episode in question but folks on Twitter have been circulating a clip of their conversation in where Renner incredulously asks Ak if her being a side chick is due to her good looks. Ak essentially says that none of the stars she’s been rumored to have dated claimed her as their numero uno and that she even wrote a book about her escapades with men titled Judge This Cover.

Twitter was somewhat reluctant to give DJ Akademiks his props for putting Brittany Renner on blast but that’s what has the podcast host’s name trending on Twitter this Tuesday (November 2).

We’ve got some of the reactions from the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Akademiks Puts Brittany Renner On Side Chick Front Street  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Lauren London - Red Table Talk

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red…

 39 mins ago
11.03.62
26 items

Grab Your Popcorn! Here Are 26 Must-See Hip-Hop…

 9 hours ago
11.03.41

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

 17 hours ago
11.03.52

Lauren London Set To Guest Host ‘Red Table…

 19 hours ago
11.03.11

Tour This Mansion: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys…

 20 hours ago
11.03.12

Ashanti To Receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honor At…

 20 hours ago
11.03.12

Cardi B Says Rappers Nowadays Make Depressing Music…

 1 day ago
11.03.68
15 items

Akademiks Puts Brittany Renner On Side Chick Front…

 1 day ago
11.03.67

Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil…

 1 day ago
11.03.70

Dame Dash Says He’s Ready To Squash The…

 1 day ago
11.03.69
Photos
Close