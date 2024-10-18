20 of the Greatest Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Games of All Time

Imagine a time when home gaming was on the brink of extinction, a fading memory amid a market crash. Then, on October 18th, 1985, everything changed. The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) stormed into the U.S., not just reviving video games, but reshaping the entire industry. This is where the legend begins.

The NES didn’t just enter the market; it revolutionized it. Coming off the heels of the 1983 video game crash, when many believed home gaming was a thing of the past, the NES proved skeptics wrong by becoming one of the best-selling consoles of all time. With nearly 62 million units sold worldwide, its impact was monumental.

Priced at $149.99, the NES launched with a lineup of 17 games, including titles like Duck Hunt and Gyromite that were bundled with the console. However, the debut of Super Mario Bros. truly turned heads and captured the hearts of children and adults alike, becoming a cultural phenomenon and setting a new standard for video games.The NES’s influence continued for a decade, until its discontinuation on August 14, 1995. Even today, the console maintains a cult following, with collectors and resellers offering these classic pieces of 80’s nostalgia to dedicated fans and newcomers discovering its magic for the first time. To honor the NES’s enduring legacy on its anniversary, we spotlight 20 of the best video cartridges from this iconic console. Get ready to relive the excitement and joy that only the NES can deliver. Whether you’re revisiting your childhood favorites or exploring the classics anew, the NES’s story is far from over. It continues to inspire and captivate, proving that some legends never fade. In no particular order: