20 Greatest Nintendo (NES) Games of All Time

20 of the Greatest Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Games of All Time

Published on October 18, 2024

A NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) Classic Mini video

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

  Imagine a time when home gaming was on the brink of extinction, a fading memory amid a market crash. Then, on October 18th, 1985, everything changed. The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) stormed into the U.S., not just reviving video games, but reshaping the entire industry. This is where the legend begins.

The NES didn’t just enter the market; it revolutionized it. Coming off the heels of the 1983 video game crash, when many believed home gaming was a thing of the past, the NES proved skeptics wrong by becoming one of the best-selling consoles of all time. With nearly 62 million units sold worldwide, its impact was monumental.

Priced at $149.99, the NES launched with a lineup of 17 games, including titles like Duck Hunt and Gyromite that were bundled with the console. However, the debut of Super Mario Bros. truly turned heads and captured the hearts of children and adults alike, becoming a cultural phenomenon and setting a new standard for video games. The NES’s influence continued for a decade, until its discontinuation on August 14, 1995. Even today, the console maintains a cult following, with collectors and resellers offering these classic pieces of 80’s nostalgia to dedicated fans and newcomers discovering its magic for the first time. To honor the NES’s enduring legacy on its anniversary, we spotlight 20 of the best video cartridges from this iconic console. Get ready to relive the excitement and joy that only the NES can deliver. Whether you’re revisiting your childhood favorites or exploring the classics anew, the NES’s story is far from over. It continues to inspire and captivate, proving that some legends never fade. In no particular order:

1. Super Mario Bros.

A groundbreaking game that launched Mario into superstardom, “Super Mario Bros.” introduced seamless side-scrolling platforming and iconic level design. Its impact on gaming is immeasurable, setting the stage for countless sequels, movies and imitations.

2. The Legend of Zelda

Pioneering the action-adventure genre, “The Legend of Zelda” offered players an unprecedented open-world experience with exploration and puzzle-solving. Its save feature and non-linear gameplay were revolutionary at the time.

3. Metroid

“Metroid” combined exploration with action, creating a mysterious atmosphere through its sprawling, interconnected world. Its protagonist, Samus Aran, became an iconic figure, especially with the surprise reveal of her identity.

4. Mega Man 2

Known for its challenging gameplay and memorable soundtrack, “Mega Man 2” refined the series with better level design and the introduction of E-tanks. Its boss fights and platforming sections are legendary among fans.

5. Castlevania

Blending gothic horror with platforming, “Castlevania” set players on a quest to defeat Dracula. Its atmospheric levels and challenging gameplay cemented its place as a classic in the NES library.

6. Punch-Out!!

Featuring iconic opponents like King Hippo and Mike Tyson, “Punch-Out!!” challenged players with its unique blend of puzzle-solving and reflex-based boxing gameplay, ensuring its lasting popularity.

7. Duck Hunt

With its innovative use of the NES Zapper light gun, “Duck Hunt” brought arcade-style shooting into living rooms, offering simple yet addictive gameplay that remains nostalgic for many.

8. Final Fantasy

The game that launched a legendary RPG series, “Final Fantasy” captivated players with its epic story, character customization, and engaging turn-based combat, paving the way for future titles.

9. Contra

Known for its cooperative gameplay and high difficulty, “Contra” became famous for its run-and-gun action and the Konami Code, which granted players extra lives, becoming a staple in gaming culture

10. Excitebike

This motocross racing game offered players the ability to create custom tracks, a novel feature at the time. Its simple controls and competitive spirit made “Excitebike” a beloved NES classic.

11. Kirby's Adventure

Introducing the world to Kirby’s trademark copy abilities, “Kirby’s Adventure” blended colorful graphics with engaging platforming, establishing the character as a Nintendo mainstay.

12. Ninja Gaiden

With its cinematic storytelling and challenging difficulty, “Ninja Gaiden” combined fast-paced action with a compelling narrative, earning a dedicated following among NES gamers.

13. Tecmo Bowl

Known for its fast-paced arcade-style gameplay, Tecmo Bowl was one of the first games to feature licensing from the National Football League Players Association, allowing it to include real NFL players, which added a layer of authenticity that was rare for its time.

14. Tetris

A timeless puzzle game, “Tetris” captured players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. Its influence extends beyond gaming, becoming a cultural phenomenon recognized worldwide.

15. Super Mario Bros. 3

Widely regarded as one of the greatest platformers ever, “Super Mario Bros. 3” expanded on its predecessors with new power-ups, diverse worlds, and enhanced graphics, setting a new standard for the series.

16. Balloon Fight

Offering a simple yet addictive arcade experience, “Balloon Fight” challenged players to pop their opponents’ balloons while avoiding hazards, showcasing the fun of early Nintendo gaming.

17. Kid Icarus

Known for its quirky mix of platforming and RPG elements, “Kid Icarus” introduced players to a mythological world filled with challenging levels and memorable characters.

18. Double Dragon

As one of the first beat ’em up games, “Double Dragon” set the template for cooperative side-scrolling action, featuring iconic characters and combat mechanics that inspired many successors.

19. Ice Climber

Featuring cooperative climbing gameplay, “Ice Climber” had players ascend vertical levels while battling environmental hazards, delivering a unique challenge for NES gamers.

20. Blaster Master

Blending platforming with top-down exploration, “Blaster Master” offered diverse gameplay modes and a compelling storyline involving a boy and his tank, earning a cult following.

20 of the Greatest Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Games of All Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

