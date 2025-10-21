Halloween offers plenty of fun for the whole family beyond the front porch. Many communities host family-friendly festivals, pumpkin patches, and outdoor movie nights where kids can dress up, play games, and enjoy sweet treats in a safe, festive setting.

CONTEST: Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars!

Local parks often transform into “spooktacular” wonderlands with hayrides, costume parades, and themed crafts that let everyone get into the Halloween spirit together.

From haunted trails designed for all ages to downtown trick-or-treat events and themed carnivals, there’s something for every level of fright and fun. Parents can join in by dressing up, visiting fall markets, or exploring seasonal light displays that make for perfect photo ops. These shared experiences help turn Halloween into more than just a night of candy—it becomes a full day (or even weekend) of laughter, creativity, and family memories.

Scroll below for a list of fun and free events happening this spooky season in H-Town.

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. Radio ONE Houston’s Happy House 2025 Source:Radio One Houston On Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Radio ONE Houston hosts “Halloween Happy House” — a free, safe trick-or-treat party for little ones.

Admission is free for that event (but note: general admission to the museum may apply outside special events).

Great for: Families with young children, looking for a contained indoor space with Halloween fun. 2. Discovery Green — Scream on the Green Source:La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens This is an annual outdoor Halloween celebration featuring a costume contest, games, music, and a movie screening at dusk.

It’s free admission.

Date: For 2025 it’s listed as Saturday, October 25.

Great for: A fun evening outing, combining costumes + outdoor cinema + family atmosphere downtown. 3. Kemah Boardwalk — Boo on the Boardwalk Source:Getty A weekend-long Halloween event (Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays in October) with crafts, trick-or-treating, costume contests, live performances.

Described as free family events.

Note: Some activities (rides, food) might cost, so “free” covers access/trick-or-treating + entertainment.

Great for: Families willing to make a short drive to the coast, mixing boardwalk amusement + Halloween fun. 4. Houston Arboretum & Nature Center — ArBOOretum Source:Radio One Cincinnati The Arboretum’s fall event includes live animals, pumpkin decorating, and a trick-or-treat nature trail for kids of all ages.

This is a free event (or at least included in free access) and is very family-oriented.

Suggested date: Saturday, October 18, 2025. (Check the park’s website for confirmation.)

Great for: Younger children, nature lovers, costumes + outdoor fun in a safe, walkable setting. 5. Houston Kids Out & About Fall Festival (Community Event) Source:Getty This community-festival style event includes hayrides, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, trunk or treating, and is free for families/community members. Kids Out and About Houston+1

Exact date/time/location may vary; check local listings from Kids Out & About.

Great for: A full afternoon of fall/Halloween activities, good for a mix of ages and lots of variety. 6. Hocus Pocus Pops at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Source:La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens Friday, ~Oct 24, 2025. Free plaza activities, trick-or-treat, costumes. 7. Zoo Boo at Houston Zoo Source:Getty This event runs daily through Oct. 31 with extended hours on select nights.

Admission starts at around $26.95 (for non-members) and there’s a “Fall Fun Pass” at ~$34.90 that includes unlimited carousel rides.

Why it’s good for families: It has plenty of Halloween atmosphere (pumpkins, decorations, costumes allowed), but remains at a level appropriate for kids—not just scary thrills. 8. Pumpkins After Dark at Big Rivers Water Park Source:Getty This immersive Halloween-themed event features over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins, spooky installations, roaming performers, and fall treats.

Location: 23101 Texas 242, New Caney, TX.

Why it stands out: It’s an event built for spectacle and family photo-ops—less of the haunted house fright, more of the festive seasonal fun that appeals to all ages. 9. Día de los Muertos Family Movie Night at Trebly Park Source:Getty Date & Time: Friday, October 31 , 6–9 pm.

Movie: Free screening of Coco.

Location: 1515 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77002.

Why it’s good: Free, family-friendly holiday movie tie-in (Day of the Dead/Halloween crossover), ideal for all ages. 10. Dewberry Farm (Brookshire) Source:Getty Located about 45 minutes west of central Houston on I-10, Dewberry Farm offers a large fall experience including a “Texas-sized pumpkin patch”. They feature over 40 rides and attractions, and an 8-acre corn maze.



Good for families who want more than just a patch — there are rides, animals, food, and full-day fun.



Tip: Check hours and ticket pricing in advance, as admission covers many activities.