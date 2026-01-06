“We Them Ones” Tour Brings Mike Epps & All-Star Lineup to H-Town

Source: General / We Them Ones

Houston is getting ready for a night of nonstop laughter as the We Them Ones Comedy Tour rolls into the city on Saturday, May 9, bringing one of the biggest stand-up lineups in the game to the Toyota Center.

Presented by BMN Entertainment and Mike Epps, the tour is headlined by comedy superstar Mike Epps and features a stacked roster of fan favorites, including Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, TK Kirkland, and Just Nesh. Known for their viral moments, raw storytelling, and crowd-rocking sets, the comedians promise an unforgettable night filled with jokes, energy, and pure entertainment.

The We Them Ones Comedy Tour has become a must-see event nationwide, blending veteran comedy legends with today’s most talked-about performers. Tickets are on sale now, and with a lineup this strong, fans are encouraged to secure seats early. For ticket information and availability, visit BMNShows.com.