Third Coast Bucking: Bulls, Beats & Big Energy | Feb 7

Get ready for a full day of adrenaline, music, and nonstop entertainment at Third Coast Bucking on February 7, 2026. This high-energy event brings together elite bull riding and bull fighting with a star-studded concert experience, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for fans of rodeo and live music alike. Gates open at 3:30 PM, bull riding kicks off at 5:45 PM, and the concert takes over at 7:15 PM.

Enjoy bull riding, bull fighting, carnival games, face painting, merch booths, and a special appearance by That Mexican OT — even taking on a bull. The concert lineup features Drodi Man, Paul Wall, That Mexican OT, Braxton Keith, plus celebrity guests and more. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the concert is standing room only.

Tickets:

General Admission: $65

VIP: $200 (includes beer, food, floor seating, and a That Mexican OT meet & greet)

Don’t miss this unforgettable blend of rodeo action and concert energy — Third Coast Bucking is where Texas excitement comes alive.