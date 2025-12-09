Tacos & Tequila Returns April 11 With Massive Hip-Hop Lineup

Houston, get ready—Tacos & Tequila Festival is sliding back into the city on April 11, 2026 at Sam Houston Race Park (7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064), bringing its biggest blend of flavor and nostalgia yet. The festival is known for combining incredible tacos, top-tier tequila tastings, and iconic throwback performances, and this year’s artist lineup is pure heat.

The 2026 Houston edition features an all-star roster of hip-hop favorites including DJ Ashton Martin, Murphy Lee, Mims, Bubba Sparxxx, Ying Yang Twins, Trina, Xzibit, Fat Joe, and Three 6 Mafia. Fans can expect high-energy sets, major hits, and a full day of good vibes, great food, and nonstop entertainment.

To kick things off, presales begin Tuesday, December 9 at 10 AM CST. Fans can unlock early access using the exclusive password TACOLOVE, available instantly by signing up at TacosAndTequilaFestival.com.

Presales will run through Wednesday, December 10 at 11 PM local time, followed by the General On Sale starting Thursday, December 11 at 10 AM local time.

With a lineup this stacked and Houston’s love for tacos and throwback anthems, this year’s festival is expected to sell fast. Secure your spot early and get ready for one unforgettable Saturday of music, margaritas, and memories.