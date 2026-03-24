Stop the Silence Walk Returns to Tom Bass Park April 18

Houston will come together for a powerful cause on Saturday, April 18 at Tom Bass Park as the 16th Annual Sisters Network Stop the Silence Breast Cancer Walk returns to honor and celebrate Black women across the nation who have fought and are currently battling breast cancer. This impactful event brings the community together to raise awareness, support survivors, and stand in solidarity with those affected, creating a space filled with strength, love, and purpose while continuing the mission to break the silence around breast cancer in the Black community.



