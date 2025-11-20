Listen Live
Roxell Richards Law Firm FREE Turkey Giveaway & Grocery Drive | Nov 23

RR Turkey Giveaway
Source: Turkey Giveaway / General

Roxell Richards Law Firm is giving back in a big way this holiday season, hosting a FREE Turkey Giveaway and community grocery drive on Sunday, Nov. 23rd. The firm is committed to supporting local families and making sure those in need have access to essential food items during the holidays. This event is all about uplifting the community, spreading generosity, and ensuring everyone has a chance to enjoy a warm, comforting meal with their loved ones.

Registration by November 23 for first priority while supplies last.

PLUS Enter now for a chance to win cash.

