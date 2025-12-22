Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

R&B Legends Unite for The New Edition Way Tour on April 4

Add to Calendar

The New Edition Way

R&B royalty is headed to the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as New Edition brings The New Edition Way Tour 2026 to fans for a night filled with timeless hits and legendary performances. Joining them are fellow icons Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of classic R&B. From New Edition’s groundbreaking catalog to Boyz II Men’s smooth harmonies and Toni Braxton’s unmistakable vocals, the tour promises an unforgettable evening celebrating love, soul, and musical excellence.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close