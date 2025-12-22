R&B Legends Unite for The New Edition Way Tour on April 4

- Date/time: Apr 4
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: http://BlackPromotersCollective.Com
R&B royalty is headed to the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as New Edition brings The New Edition Way Tour 2026 to fans for a night filled with timeless hits and legendary performances. Joining them are fellow icons Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of classic R&B. From New Edition’s groundbreaking catalog to Boyz II Men’s smooth harmonies and Toni Braxton’s unmistakable vocals, the tour promises an unforgettable evening celebrating love, soul, and musical excellence.
More from 97.9 The Box