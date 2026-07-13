Get your family ready for the upcoming school year at Operation Backpack 2026!

Attorney Brian White is inviting local families are invited to enjoy a morning of free entertainment and back-to-school support from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25, at Launch Family Entertainment in Houston.

Families who pre-register will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies for each registered child, while supplies last. Children must be present at the event to receive their backpacks.

Operation Backpack 2026 will also feature free access to Launch attractions, DJ entertainment, free ice cream, community resources and plenty of fun for the entire family.

Pre-registration is required for the backpack giveaway. Register your children today and join us for Operation Backpack 2026!

REGISTER HERE!

Operation Backpack 2026 | Saturday, July 25 was originally published on houstonseagle.com