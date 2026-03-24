One Time for the City Returns April 25 with All-Star Lineup

Houston is set to host one of the biggest Southern hip hop concerts of the year as The Function takes over NRG Arena for One Time for the City Vol. 2, bringing together legendary artists Too Short, Scarface, Paul Wall, Z Ro, 8Ball and MJG, Slim Thug, Trick Daddy, Keke, and Devin the Dude for one unforgettable night. Fans can expect a high energy celebration packed with classic hits, bass heavy beats, and pure Southern pride as some of the most influential voices in H Town and across the Dirty South share one stage for an iconic experience you do not want to miss.