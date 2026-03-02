Kick Back with Keisha at the Rodeo | Mar 6

Rodeo season is calling, Houston and it starts with a kickback you don’t want to miss.

Join Keisha Nicole for a special appearance at the Hennessy Roadhouse on Black Heritage Night, March 6 starting at 5PM. Come through, say hey, snap a pic, and hang out while you enjoy the rodeo atmosphere with great drinks, great people, and even better vibes. It’s the perfect meet-up spot before heading into the action.

Can’t make it that day? No worries — the Hennessy Roadhouse will be open throughout rodeo season (March 2–22), making it your go-to place to kick back and keep the celebration going all month long. Grab your crew and stop by anytime.

Free to attend. Pull up and ride out.

Location Details

Hennessy Roadhouse

3 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054