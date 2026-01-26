Katt Williams ‘The Golden Age’ Tour | March 14 in Houston

Toyota Center is excited to welcome comedian Katt Williams on March 14 as he returns with an all-new show featuring fresh material, sharp wit, and his unmistakable energy. With a career spanning over two decades, Katt has built a worldwide reputation for his sold-out arenas, unforgettable film roles, and critically acclaimed stand-up specials. Now, he’s back on the road with The Golden Age Tour, a night of comedy you won’t want to miss.