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Johnny Dang & Co. Hosts Free Back 2 School Block Party

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Promotional poster for the "Annual Back 2 School Block Party" event on August 9th, featuring Johnny Dang, Paul Wall, and Eyeconic Television. The poster includes details about the free event, including backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, live music, and a talent show.
  • Date/time: Aug 9
  • Venue: Annual Back 2 School Block Party
  • Address: 6224 Richmond Ave, Houston, Texas

Houston families can get ready for the new school year with a day of free supplies, entertainment and community support at the Annual Back 2 School Block Party, hosted by Johnny Dang & Co., Paul Wall and Eyeconic Television.

The event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnny Dang & Co., 6224 Richmond Ave. Admission is free, and attendees can take advantage of a variety of giveaways and family-friendly activities while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy:

  • Free backpacks
  • Free school supplies
  • Free haircuts
  • Free food
  • Free health checks
  • Live music
  • Talent show
  • Giveaways
  • Special guest appearances

Organizers are also accepting donations, sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.

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