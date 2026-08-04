Johnny Dang & Co. Hosts Free Back 2 School Block Party

Houston families can get ready for the new school year with a day of free supplies, entertainment and community support at the Annual Back 2 School Block Party, hosted by Johnny Dang & Co., Paul Wall and Eyeconic Television.

The event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnny Dang & Co., 6224 Richmond Ave. Admission is free, and attendees can take advantage of a variety of giveaways and family-friendly activities while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy:

Free backpacks

Free school supplies

Free haircuts

Free food

Free health checks

Live music

Talent show

Giveaways

Special guest appearances

Organizers are also accepting donations, sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.