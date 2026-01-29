Children’s Museum to Host Black History Month Celebration Feb. 7

Houston families are invited to celebrate Black History Month at the Children’s Museum of Houston with a special event honoring the legacy, history, and contributions of the African American community. The Black History Month celebration takes place Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Children’s Museum of Houston, located at 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004. Designed to educate and inspire young minds, the event offers an engaging way for children and families to learn, reflect, and celebrate together throughout the month of February.

