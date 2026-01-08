Bruno Mars Brings The Romantic Tour to Houston on April 22

Global superstar Bruno Mars is bringing his smooth sound and signature showmanship to Houston with The Romantic Tour, stopping at NRG Stadium on April 22. Known for blending soul, pop, funk, and R&B into unforgettable live performances, Mars’ Houston date is expected to be one of the city’s biggest concert nights of the year.

The show will also feature Anderson .Paak in his DJ Pee.Wee persona, along with rising R&B star Leon Thomas, adding even more flavor to the night. With a stacked lineup and a romantic, high-energy atmosphere, fans can expect a full stadium experience packed with hits, style, and nonstop vibes.