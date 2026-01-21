Black Men’s Wellness Day: African American Male Wellness Agency Apr 25

Source: African American Male Wellness Agency / General

Come celebrate Black Men’s health and wellness with the African American Male Wellness Agency in Houston! It’s the most fun you’ll ever have at a doctor’s appointment!

Black Men’s Wellness Day isn’t just an event – it’s a movement. It’s about understanding the health disparities that exist, taking actionable steps towards better health, and celebrating the strength and resilience of our community. Whether you’ve been a part of our journey from the start or are just getting to know us, this day is for you.

What to Expect:

Free Health Screenings: Prioritize your health. From blood pressure checks to more comprehensive screenings, our team of healthcare professionals are here to make sure that this is the most fun that you will ever have at a doctor’s appointment.

Kids Zone: A day for the entire family! There’s something for everyone at the walk! Let your little ones engage in fun, interactive, and educational activities centered around health and wellness.

Senior Pavilion: It’s critical to the mission of Black Men’s Wellness Day to promote wellness for the entire Black community. That’s why we have a special pavilion with activities just for our Golden citizens.

Entertainment: Celebrate with us! From live music to performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.