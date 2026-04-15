97.9 The Box

Houston is gearing up for more than just football as the Houston Gamblers face off against the Columbus Aviators during a special “United by Giving” charitable spotlight game on Sunday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium.

This matchup brings together high energy action on the field while shining a light on the power of community support and giving back. The “United by Giving” initiative is designed to highlight charitable efforts, connect fans with meaningful causes, and celebrate organizations making a real impact across Houston and beyond.

Fans can expect an exciting game day atmosphere filled with competitive football, community engagement, and opportunities to support local initiatives. Whether you are coming for the big plays or the bigger purpose, this game is about more than just the scoreboard.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, April 26 at Shell Energy Stadium, so grab your crew and come out to support the Houston Gamblers as they take on the Columbus Aviators while making a difference in the community.