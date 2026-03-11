- Date/time: Mar 15
- Venue: Sekai Houston
- Address: Houston, Houston, Texas
Spring Break 2026 Pool & Day Party at Sekai Houston – Hosted by Moneybagg Yo
Houston… the sun out, the pool calling, and the city already knows the rule: Never leave Houston on a Sunday. 🌴☀️
This Sunday it’s going all the way up at @sekaihtx as @moneybaggyo hosts the Sekai Pool & Day Party for Spring Break 2026. 💦🔥
2PM–8PM we outside — poolside vibes, bottles popping, music hitting, and the whole city pulling up.
Grab your crew, secure your section, and come make a movie with us.
📍 Sekai Houston
📅 Sunday, March 15
⏰ 2PM – 8PM
🎟 Tickets available now sekainightclubhouston.com
#SekaiHTX #MoneybaggYo #HoustonDayParty #SpringBreakHouston #NeverLeaveHoustonOnASunday 🌊🍾🎶
More from 97.9 The Box