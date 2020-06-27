The Roots Link With Michelle Obama’s Nonprofit Organization To Launch Virtual Roots Picnic

While there’s a 99% chance that the beloved former First Lady, Michelle Obama won’t be joining Joe Biden’s presidential ticket as VP, she’s still out here doing her part to ensure that the people get out and make their voices heard come November 3.

On Saturday (June 27) The Roots will be partnering with Michelle Obama’s national nonpartisan nonprofit organization, When We All Vote to launch the 13th Annual Roots Picnic as a virtual broadcast exclusively on YouTube. Hosted by Questlove, Black Thought and Michelle Obama, the Roots Picnic will feature live performances from the likes of Bam Marley, H.E.R., SZA, of course, The Roots, and many many more.

When We All Vote volunteers will sign up to text voters throughout the show through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. Volunteers can sign-up to learn how to reach voters before the event here. In addition to music, this event will include pre-recorded segments with musicians, athletes, social media influencers, When We All Vote Co-Chairs and The Roots sharing one simple call to action, register to vote.

With a goal of reaching 500,000 eligible voters, the picnic’s host have set up a bevy of diverse Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel artists to ensure that there’s a little something for everyone.

The festivities kick off tomorrow night at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

