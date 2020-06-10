CLOSE
H-Town
Tank Shares The Importance Of Being In The Field For George Floyd & ‘Doing Enough’ [EXCLUSIVE]

BET's "American Soul" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Tank‘s appearance at George Floyd‘s funeral should be no surprise if you know how he moves. The R&B General sits down with KG Smooth to look back on last year’s Songbook tour, the joy of improv comedy and also, what does it mean to be called to a movement such as the one we’re in right now? And also, what happens if you feel like you aren’t doing enough?

