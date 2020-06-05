CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Jay-Z Shares ‘Songs for Survival 2’ Playlist

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

While protests continue throughout the United States and even in multiple other countries, celebrities are stepping up to the plate to spread information, donate money, and do whatever else they can to help in such an unprecedented time. Jay-Z has always been a man of the people, so he doesn’t exactly have to prove himself here, but he’s got some different tactics on how to help us right now.

This week, the rapper decided to release the sequel to his personally curated TIDAL playlist “Songs for Survival,” titled “Songs for Survival 2.”

The collection is exclusive to TIDAL (obviously) and comes with 17-tracks from artists including Jay Electronica, Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, Public Enemy, Tupac, and even Jay-Z himself. The playlist features songs both new and old that illustrate just how long the battle between black people and America has been going on–and even though a lot of people like to think that we’re a lot better off than we ever were before, the current protests against police brutality perfectly illustrate how much black people are still discriminated against every single day.

This new playlist serves as the second installment of Jay-Z’s playlist series. The first one dropped back in 2016, featuring similar selections from Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, and more.

You can listen to Hov’s “Songs for Survival 2” playlist for yourself down below

https://tidal.com/browse/playlist/51c53783-0cd5-4a1e-8f6d-45682b76b647

Jay-Z Shares ‘Songs for Survival 2’ Playlist  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jay-Z , TIDAL

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
NeNe Leakes Responds To Claims She’s Creepin’ On…
 40 mins ago
06.05.20
Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend…
 44 mins ago
06.05.20
Kodak Black Claims Marshalls Violated His Rights By…
 16 hours ago
06.04.20
Amber Rose Expresses Solidarity With Movements For Change,…
 16 hours ago
06.04.20
Lauren London Is Already Educating Her Sons About…
 19 hours ago
06.04.20
Central Park Karen AKA Amy Cooper Gets Her…
 20 hours ago
06.04.20
Kanye West Donates $2M To Families Of Ahmaud…
 20 hours ago
06.04.20
12 items
Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters “Animals” After Being…
 22 hours ago
06.04.20
Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism…
 22 hours ago
06.04.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…
 22 hours ago
06.04.20
AMC Theatres Has Doubt It Can Stay In…
 23 hours ago
06.04.20
Virginia Removing Statue Of Traitor General Robert E.…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
7 items
Drew Brees Apologizes After LeBron, Richard Sherman &…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
25 items
John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
20 items
Drew Brees Fumbles Ball Out Of Bound After…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Photos
Close