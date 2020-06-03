CLOSE
Papoose Honors George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, & More On New Song [VIDEO]

People are using there voices to speak out about recent racial injustices. Whether it is sharing resources, creating art, or simply getting out and protesting, people are making sure our leaders hear their frustrations.

Related: Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced

New York rapper Papoose decided to use his art of rap to speak out through his new track, “Tribute.” In it, he takes the idea of a classic 50 Cent single, “Many Men” while also borrowing the Tavares “Out of the Picture” sample to help get his message across.

Related: Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Finds His Death Was A Homicide, Brother Calls For Peace In Protests

In alphabetical order, Papoose shares the stories of several black lives that have been lost throughout the years including the most recent, that of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Take a listen to the powerful track.

Video contains explicit language

Papoose Honors George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, & More On New Song [VIDEO]  was originally published on hot963.com

