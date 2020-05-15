CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]

Mrs. Tina Lawson has become social media’s favorite auntie by showing her vibrant personality, sharing corny jokes, and most importantly giving us a deeper look into Beyoncé’s life.

To celebrate her daughter’s Billboard chart accomplishment, of course, she took it to Instagram to share her excitement.  

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Twitter account @chartdata, reported Beyoncé has had at least one song on the Hot 100 list over the last 24 years, from 1997 to 2020. She commented on her success saying, “you’ve been doing the damn thing since you were 16 years old.”

 

Since ‘Savage Remix’ with Megan Thee Stallion is the latest single to climb to the number two spot on the charts, it’s only right that the mama savage herself drops a video!

Watch Mrs. Tina give a shot at the #SavageRemixChallenge.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

1 photos Launch gallery

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

Continue reading 15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

savage challenge , tina lawson

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]
 36 mins ago
05.15.20
Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks…
 2 hours ago
05.15.20
Boosie Sued By State Of Georgia For Not…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion Posted A Thirst Trap To…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
15 items
Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 5 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 21 hours ago
05.14.20
Blueface’s Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis Smashed Out Window…
 24 hours ago
05.14.20
New Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Meme Sums…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Did Young Buck File For Bankruptcy To Avoid…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill To Donate 10 Million…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
6 items
Oh The Drama! Six HTGAWM Hair Moments That…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Photos
Close