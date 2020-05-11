Have today’s artists learned nothing from OG IOU bandit, Sean Kingston?

Apparently Rich The Kid must not be familiar with Sean’s struggle history as he’s found himself in a situation that Kingston’s all too familiar with. According to TMZ the “Plug Walk” rapper is being sued by Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills for non-payment on $234,800 worth of bling-bling.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Marco says that he’s been supplying The Kid with diamond encrusted chains, crosses and a few Patek Phillippe watches (Rolex played out?) since 2017. Though Rich was making payments at the beginning of their business relationship, the young rapper has since fell off with keeping up with his hefty tab.

In docs, Marco says Rich wired over several payments but they eventually stopped. Even still, RTK continued ordering jewelry and Marco kept delivering … but the bills kept piling on and Marco claims he wasn’t getting paid. So, he’s now suing for what he says he’s still owed.

Our thing is, why would you keep supplying someone with product when they aren’t paying up for past deliveries? That just doesn’t make sense.

TMZ reached out to Rich for comment on the lawsuit but he has yet to respond to the allegations.

Rich might have to pawn some of his ice to pay off Marco. Hope he got Uncle Murda’s digits in his phone so he could hit up Pawn Rite right quick.

Rich The Kid Sued For $234K In Unpaid Jewelry was originally published on hiphopwired.com

