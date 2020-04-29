CLOSE
D.C. Rapper Fat Trel Test Positive For Coronavirus

Fat Trel performs at the Trillectro Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

D.C. Rapper Fat Trel shared with his fans and followers that he been confirmed with COVID-19 while in jail after dealing with symptoms. In his Instagram story he posted “#PRAY4GLEESH I GOT CORONA VIRUS 😤😭😤” but he is keeping a positive attitude.

In 2016, Fat Trel was arrested for using counterfeit money at a casino and then was released in 2017. He was later arrested again on drug charges. In early March Fat Trel announced the release of his newest project “Big Homie” but remained pretty low key after that. Unfortunately, it has been common for prisoners to get COVID-19 very easily and now Fat Trel is one that has. We will keep him and those around him in our prayers.

Fat Trel

