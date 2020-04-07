CLOSE
50 Cent Gets Greenlight For BMF Series On Starz

He feels like Big Meech.

It looks like we will finally get a true inside look of the rise and fall of one of the biggest underworld crews in Hip-Hop. 50 Cent is about to get production underway on a BMF project.

After several years of trying to get the project on the ground Curtis has gotten the formal approval and funding for Black Mafia Family. The Queens native has once again partnered with Starz for the program. A press release outlined the announcement in greater detail.

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO, Starz. “Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level.

The crew would crumble due to their very flashy lifestyle among Hip-Hop circles. The brothers would be indicted in 2005 on a Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute. Both were sentenced to 30 years each. It is estimated they made over $270 million during their run. According to 50 Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory cosigns the project.

You can see the crew during their heyday below.

