It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake & Joe Budden To Squash Their Beef [Video]

Never forget when 6 God asked Joe if he had towels during his pool party.

Canadian rapper Drake winks to the camera while attending the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

While COVID-19 is still very serious we need to recognize it is bringing people together. Drake and Joe Budden are one unlikely duo who have made amends during quarantine.

As spotted on Complex the two rappers put their differences aside on Sunday, April 5. The MC now turned media personality went on his Instagram Live. Surprisingly Drizzy made an appearance on his stream and the two showed that their riff was never that serious even though the exchange had some memorable ribbing.

Budden quickly pointed out why they have never come across each other. “You’re the only one that, like, avoids me for some strange reason” he pointed out to which Aubrey said “I just don’t see you. We’re never in the same place.” “Cause I’m too broke?,” Budden jokingly inquired. “I didn’t want to say it,” Drake humorously responded.

Joe went on to put his pride aside and shamelessly asked for an interview. Drake did seem open to the sit down by replying “when the album’s ready”. While there wasn’t any obvious shade in the response Joey called him out for being generic. “You’ve been saying that for a year, and now I have a whole leaked album with like 30 Drake joints.”

You can see their exchange below.

Photo: RevoltTV

It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake & Joe Budden To Squash Their Beef [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

