CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe & Gigi’s Death: “Kobe & Gigi Are Shining Over Us”

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant released her first public statement since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of her husband, middle daughter and seven others on Sunday.

Along with a photo of Kobe and Vanessa with all four of their girls, Vanessa wrote, “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives.”

Kobe and Vanessa married in 2001 after first meeting on the set of Tha Eastsidaz “G’d Up” video. Last year, the Bryant’s celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first date.

“But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” Vanessa added in her statement. “Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Ever thoughtful, Vanessa included ways to help the other families affected by Sunday’s tragedy by establishing the MambaOnThree fund as well as continuing to fund youth sports, as Kobe and Gianna would have wanted.

Read her full statement below.

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

RELATED: All The Times Vanessa Bryant Has Held It Down For Kobe (PHOTOS)

RELATED: Allen Iverson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Fans Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo

kobe bryant , Vanessa Bryant

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 23 mins ago
01.29.20
11 itemsI Am The Dream 979 Contest
Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I…
 7 hours ago
01.29.20
Team Roc Exposes Terrible Conditions Of Mississippi’s Parchman…
 7 hours ago
01.29.20
10 items
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch…
 7 hours ago
01.29.20
Mendeecees Finally Released From Jail, Returns To Yandy…
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
Kobe Effect: T.I. Apologizes To Daughters, “Please Forgive…
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
BKN-LAKERS-WIZARDS-BRYANT-FOX
Rick Fox Says Family Was ‘Traumatized” By False…
 9 hours ago
01.29.20
15 items
Shaquille O’Neal’s Tearful Farewell To Kobe & Gianna…
 9 hours ago
01.29.20
Juice WRLD Had Around 2,000 Recorded Tracks At…
 14 hours ago
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Bad Bunny Drops Heartfelt “6 Rings” Track In…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai’s Cause of Death Revealed
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
11 items
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close